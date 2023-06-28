Multi-RF board-to-board connector combines digital and RF signals

Continue to Site

Hirose has released a multi-RF board-to-board connector that provides a size reduction of up to 71% compared to conventional designs. With the industry’s smallest width of only 2.2 mm, the BM56 Series supports multiple RF and digital signals with one board-to-board connector. By combining digital and RF signals into a single connector, the BM56 Series offers a more effective use of the PCB and enables the development of smaller, lighter end-products. In addition, the ultra-low profile BM56 Series can be placed on top of a device’s battery, offering more space savings and design flexibility.

With contacts designed for both high-speed digital transmission and RF signal, the BM56 supports a wide range of high-frequency applications, including 5G. The BM56 supports the following RF signal transmissions (VSWR): DC to 5GHz: 1.3 Max; 5 to 10GHz: 1.4 Max; 10 to 20GHz: 1.5 Max;

The BM56 Series connector has a double-shielded design that enhances EMI protection. A fully armored design that covers both ends of the housing with metal for enhanced robustness and a significant reduction in the risk of housing damage from misalignment when mating. A wide self-alignment range of ±0.3 mm in the pitch direction and ±0.3 mm in the width direction, along with guidance ribs provides smooth mating operation.

Combining an ultra-low profile with high contact reliability, the BM56 Series board-to-board connector employs a simple lock design to ensure secure mating retention. The connector makes a clear tactile click when properly mated.

The BM56 FPC-to-board connector is commonly used in smartphones laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and wearable devices.

