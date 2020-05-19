Multi-sensor development kit targets IoT products

Arrow Electronics, Panasonic Industry, and STMicroelectronics (ST) have introduced a low-power wireless multi-sensor edge-intelligence solution for smart factory, smart home, and smart life applications.

The IoT Solution Module combines Arrow’s engineering and global distribution capabilities with Panasonic Industry’s IoT modules based on the ST BlueTile (STEVAL-BCN002V1B) multi-sensor development kit. This combination enables customers to test their ideas easily and bring new IoT products to the market faster.

The IoT Solution Module features ST’s latest BlueNRG Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with numerous inertial, environmental, and audio sensors. The onboard sensors enable the cost-effective delivery of a broad range of compact and valuable IoT applications for smart factory, smart home, and smart life scenarios.

Comprehensive services and validation processes enable a reduced BOM that combines an accelerometer and gyroscope with Time-of-Flight, pressure, and humidity sensors in an efficient low-power design with Bluetooth communications. This combination enables OEM customers to dramatically slash time-to-market and reduce design expense and complexity using certified modules.

”Panasonic’s IoT Solution Modules inspired by ST BlueTile support customers by cutting down their time to market in this fast-paced era”, said Dr. Sara Ghaemi, Team Leader, IoT, Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH. “Panasonic Industry is able to offer an unrivaled customer service throughout all stages of the product lifecycle ranging from design, development, and validation to aftermarket. The modules support customers in reducing their development efforts and overall product costs while guaranteeing the highest quality and required certifications. This new solution will serve the customer’s needs in smart factory, smart home, and smart life applications.”



“The modern embedded design requires sensors and wireless connectivity. This is accelerating based on the breadth of wireless standards being integrated into products,” said Matthias Hutter, Vice President, Product Management and Supplier Marketing, Arrow Electronics, EMEA. “However, using sensors and designing the supporting circuitry for the task would take a lot of time and resources to develop. Additional certification time is needed on top. Using pre-qualified wireless sensor modules in the system design is saving development time and budget which speeds up time to market for our customers. By working with ST and Panasonic we are bringing the fundamental sensor and wireless building blocks in a great package for accelerated design.”