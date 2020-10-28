Multiprotocol wireless modules boast full-stack support for IoT apps

Silicon Labs announced a portfolio expansion of pre-certified wireless modules specifically designed to address the modern needs of IoT application development. The portfolio consists of the only modules in the industry with full-stack support for multiprotocol solutions to enable commercial and consumer IoT applications, with flexible package options and highly integrated device security.

Silicon Labs highly integrated modules are available in multiple package options including system-in-package (SiP) and traditional printed circuit board (PCB). SiP modules contain miniaturized components that remove the need for complicated RF design and certification by opening space-constrained IoT designs to module-based solutions. PCB modules enable flexible pin access and additional options to extend RF performance.

xGM210PB features Secure Vault, the ARM PSA Level 2 certified state-of-the-art IoT device security, as well as dynamic multiprotocol support for Bluetooth, Zigbee, and OpenThread with robust and supports Wi-Fi coexistence. Optimized for IoT applications, including connected lighting, gateways, voice assistants, and smart meter in-home displays, xGM210PB modules offer up to +20dBM output power and better than -104dBm sensitivity.

BGM220 is one of the world’s smallest Bluetooth modules and the first to support Bluetooth Direction Finding. The integrated, pre-certified Bluetooth 5.2 module delivers up to ten-year operation on a coin cell battery, ideal for a broad range of Bluetooth LE applications including appliances, asset tags, beacons, portable medical, fitness, and Bluetooth mesh low-power nodes.

MGM220 is a low-power, low-cost ideal for eco-friendly, ultra-low-power IoT products including include lighting controls, building, and industrial automation sensors. The modules are ideal for Zigbee Green Power and energy harvesting applications.

BGX220 Xpress includes an onboard Bluetooth stack, Xpress command interface, and pre-programmed cable replacement firmware to deliver a serial to Bluetooth LE solution needing no firmware development. The modules are ideal for industrial applications including human-machine interface (HMI) devices, addressing size, safety, and environmental challenges.

The modules are supported in the free Silicon Labs Simplicity Studio 5, a fully integrated development environment, featuring comprehensive software stacks, application demos, and mobile apps, along with premium features, such as a network analyzer and patented energy profiler. Customers are also able to further accelerate wireless development by taking advantage of simple APIs from Silicon Labs Xpress modules.

Samples, production quantities, and development kits for xGM210PB, BGM220, MGM220, and BGX220 Xpress are available now.