Multipurpose, high-performance LDO boasts wide voltage range from 4.5 to 40V.

HMI announced the launch of its HL8743, an AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified automotive single and dual-channel high PSRR LDO with current sensing.

The HL8743 features a high-input voltage, single and dual low-dropout regulator, both equipped with precise current sensing, and capabilities designed to operate with a wide input voltage range from 4.5V to 40V.

With 45V load dump protection at the power input pin, it provides power to the low-noise amplifiers of the active antenna through a coaxial cable with 350mA per channel current. Each channel provides an adjustable output voltage from 1.5V to 20V through a resister divider on the feedback pin. The different variations of the HL8743 device provide diagnostics through the current sense and nERR pins. HL8743 can also serve as a general-purpose high-performance LDO.

To monitor the load current, a high-side current sense circuitry provides a proportional analog input to the sensed load current, and the accurate current sense allows the detection of open, normal, and short circuit conditions without the need for further calibration. The current sensing function is versatile and can be multiplexed across channels to conserve analog-to-digital converter resources. Additionally, each channel features the flexibility to establish an adjustable current limit using an external resistor connected to an individual LIM pin.

The HL8743 features thermal shutdown, short-to-battery protection on the output, and reverse current protection and each channel has internal inductive clamp protection of the output during the inductive switch off. The integrated reverse polarity diode eliminates the need for an external diode.

The HL8743 comes in a 16-pin HTSSOP PowerPAD package and is ideal for automotive infotainment active-antenna power supplies, surround-view camera power supplies, and high-side power switches.