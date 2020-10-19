NAND-based SSDs optimized for low-volume uses

ATP Electronics launches the A700Pi/E700Pi Series, a new generation of Premium Line pSLC NAND-based embedded SSDs. A game-changing highlight for this generation is a new ATP-developed firmware and supporting mass production infrastructure, which is fully customizable to endurance configurations that are tailor-fitted to customer’s requirements, to address any variety of embedded/industrial usage cases. This once again demonstrates ATP’s commitment to delivering optimal total cost of ownership (TCO) value for its customers as storage demands of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge computing, and other high-reliability applications continue the upsurge.

ATP’s Premium Line uses advanced controller and firmware technologies to make sure that the offerings meet and even exceed the endurance requirements of demanding applications.

Premium Line storage solutions are purpose-built for applications that require uncompromising endurance and reliability at lower user capacities. These embedded flash storage devices are configured with pseudo-single-level cell (pSLC) to extend the general endurance to more than 10 times of the same triple-level cell (TLC) products. The pSLC technology dramatically improves the sustained write performance and reliability of the drives, making them suitable for write-intensive applications. By storing only 1 bit per cell, Premium Line solutions drive down TCO with longer service life using the most cost-effective NAND flash technology available.

ATP experts are available to help customers assess the best TCO solution through customization options. By carefully assessing, customizing, and delivering products fitted to customer’s requirements, ATP can help ensure the most optimal purchase decisions.