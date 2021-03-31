NAND flash controllers support latest SD card spec

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation announced that its flagship SM2708 SD Express controller solution now supports the latest SD 8.0 specification and backward compatibility to SD 7.1 specification. With PCIe Gen 3 x2 interface and NVMe 1.3, the SM2708 SD Express controller solution is targeted at the advancement of applications with demanding performance levels across a variety of industries enabled by Ultra-High Performance SD Express cards. The SM2708 turnkey solution supports the latest 3D NAND and features Silicon Motion’s proprietary NANDXtend ECC technology, internal data path protection, and programmable firmware to maximize reliability and endurance.

The theSM2708 design kit is available now and its firmware drives ultra-high random performance with industry-leading capabilities, including High-performance PCIe Gen3 x2 lanes, NVMe 1.3 compliance; Supports 2 Flash channels with 8CE; Supports the latest 3D NAND; Supports ONFI 4.1/3.0, Toggle 3.0/2.0, Frequencies up to 1200 MT/s; NANDXtend ECC technology: high-performance LDPC error correction code (ECC) engine with RAID; Lowest power consumption under 1.5mW;