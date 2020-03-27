New distance sensors combine IO-Link, voltage, analog

The newest additions to Balluff’s line of distance sensors feature selectable modes that allow users to choose between IO-Link, voltage (0…10 V or 1…10 V), or analog (4…20 mA) outputs.

The two new variations — the BOD002M with a 50 to 100 mm working distance and a resolution down to 10 μm, and the BOD002N with a 50 to 650 mm working distance and a resolution down to 100 μm — combine the output modes of three previous models into one. Other improvements include an upgrade to IO-Link v1.1, an OLED display instead of an LCD, and a class 1 laser.

“With 10 µm of resolution and the ability to scale, these are ideal for contour detection, distance determination and orientation monitoring in assembly applications. The tight light spot makes these great for error proofing since it really lets you get down to small components,” said Jack Moermond, engineering partner manager. “Just about anything that needs to be measured can be done with these.”

The sensor provides ambient light suppression as well as filtering to eliminate possible interference, which is especially helpful when working with challenging targets such as those with reflective or black material. The sensor also includes a precision mode for high accuracy at reduced processing speed. Setting the various modes and functions is easy through IO-Link or, alternately, with push buttons and the integrated display.

Key features:

• 50…100 mm or 50…650 mm working range

• Resolution down to 10 μm

• Visible laser for ease of installation

• Class 1 laser – no additional protection measures needed

• Comprehensive IO-Link added functions