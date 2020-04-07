New option for certifying devices to LoRaWAN standards

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its Certification Affiliate option for certifying devices with the LoRaWAN standard. The new Certification Affiliate program offers a path for non-LoRa Alliance members to obtain LoRaWAN device certification. The LoRaWAN certification program includes full protocol testing, interoperability and RF performance, which is critical for open global standards. The Certification Affiliate program will increase the number and breadth of LoRaWAN Certified devices available in the market to serve the IoT needs of companies and users around the world.

“LoRaWAN Certification is more important than ever to ensure that end-users implement devices that meet all technical and security standards,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “With this new program, we are offering an additional path to enable rapid certification of products. While we believe membership in the LoRa Alliance remains the best and most affordable path to certification, this ensures that all companies have access to certification if membership is not an option.”

The Certification Affiliate program allows any device manufacturer to certify its products, ensuring they meet end-user requirements for dependability, interoperability and security as defined by the LoRaWAN standard. Under the Affiliate Certification program, companies receive the following benefits:

The use of the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT), a precertification test tool allowing device manufacturers to test their product at their own facility prior to sending the device to an authorized test house for certification

One license for the LCTT is included in the affiliation fee per year, and affiliates have the right to purchase additional licenses

Use of the LoRaWAN Certified logo on their certified products in compliance with LoRa Alliance policies

Have certified products included in the LoRaWAN Showcase online catalog of certified products

Receive LoRa Alliance communications regarding certification

Historically, companies were required to be a member of the LoRa Alliance to certify their devices. However, as certification is key to global adoption, the LoRa Alliance is pleased to offer this new option. The organization still encourages companies to become members of the LoRa Alliance, as the cost to certify is lower and there are many more benefits for member companies.