New Wi-Fi 6/6E spectrum analyzer works with host PC

The WiPry Clarity is a a tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer that visualizes wireless activity on Wi-Fi 6/6E as well as legacy bands (2.4 & 5 GHz). The WiPry Clarity is the 6th generation of the award-winning WiPry product line, and it improves on an already impressive history of innovation and recognition.

With WiPry Clarity, Oscium has focused on hardware performance as the target. Matt Lee, Co-Founder & CTO of Oscium, said, “As we evolve into a tri-band world, the marketplace needs 6E visibility. And we’ve worked hard to deliver to our customers exactly what they’ve asked of us: a tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer.”

Bryan Lee, President at Oscium, added, “I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished. Not only have we built a professional grade spectrum analyzer for Wi-Fi 6/6E, but we have a number of software partners that are already integrating their solution into our hardware, extending and increasing the value this tool to the marketplace. And that just means more options for the community!”

Here are some examples of how the WiPry Clarity delivers exceptional value:

On the hardware side, the WiPry Clarity has a frequency range of 2.2 – 7.25 GHz (although the initial software release only supports Wi-Fi bands). The unit is ~50% smaller than the previous version; no batteries are needed as the USB draws power from the host device (PC / Mac). And the performance is clean and crisp with 25 KHz frequency resolution & 0.5 dBm amplitude resolution.

On the software side, Oscium offers a fully featured Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer with the following application ranges:

2.4-2.5 GHz (390 KHz resolution)

5.145-5.860 GHz (1.396 MHz resolution)

5.925-7.125 GHz (1.786 MHz resolution)

As always, no software subscriptions are required to access the Oscium software.

WiPry Clarity hardware can be ordered today for $1,000. WiPry software is free on the PC and Mac. Compatible devices as of now are:

Windows 8 and higher – all PCs with USB 2.0 port.

Mac OS 10.10 (Yosemite and higher) – all Macs. (Support coming soon.)

Oscium, 334 Garfield St Denver, CO, 80206-4510, www.oscium.com