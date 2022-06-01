New power components include transformer for battery management systems, UV-A LEDs

Würth Elektronik has added to its product families in the areas of inductors, power transformers, RF components and signal transformers, optoelectronics, as well as MagI³C power modules. A transformer for battery management systems and a UV-A LED is just a couple of highlights. A brochure with information on the additions to the portfolio is provided by the technology enabler for free download.

The new product series include the WE-BMS transformer for battery management systems—ideal for use in energy storage systems, e-bikes, or e-scooters thanks to its galvanic isolation of 4300 VDC / 1 min, the high operating voltage of up to 1000 VDC, and integrated filter chokes.

The additions also include new MagI³C power modules, new sizes in the WE-XHMI storage choke series, plus the WE-MCA multilayer chip antennas, for which Würth Elektronik also offers an antenna matching and characterization service.

Würth Elektronik’s Optoelectronics business unit was not idle either: A UV-A LED with a flat PLCC2 standard package is introduced—WL-SUTW—which can be used in UV curing lamps or for sensing applications. Also new—are the UV-C LEDs in the WL-SUMW series for sterilization applications.

The range of seven-segment displays has also grown: Würth Elektronik now has the WL-S7DS and WL-T7DS models of the robust display modules in SMT and THT versions in its product range.

All components presented in the new product catalog are now available from stock. Würth Elektronik provides customers with samples from the entire range, free of charge for prototyping.