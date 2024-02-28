USB-C reference designs & finished modules with more than 95% average efficiency

Pulsiv Limited is set to release a series of reference designs and assembled modules for USB-C applications that will deliver an average efficiency of more than 95%. This groundbreaking achievement, which minimizes energy waste under all operating conditions, has been developed in collaboration with GaN leader, Innoscience, and magnetics expert Frenetic. Designs will be released throughout 2024 to support a new class of sustainable USB-C chargers, adapters, and in-wall sockets. The first 65W solution is expected to be announced towards the end of March 2024.

The front end of the design utilizes Pulsiv OSMIUM technology to efficiently manage the AC to DC conversion process with zero inrushes current and no input voltage derating. Using an intelligent active valley fill approach, this patented method also enables the use of smaller system components compared to conventional designs. The DC-DC converter in the 65W variant is based on an industry-standard QR flyback. However, when combining a Pulsiv OSMIUM front-end design with optimized magnetics from Frenetic, it is now possible to use an EQ20 core, which provides a 20% reduction in the flyback transformer size.

Pulsiv continues to demonstrate innovation by delivering cost-effective, energy-efficient, and sustainable power electronics designs that benefit billions of devices. To accelerate and simplify the design process, three options will be offered:

Complete reference designs will be made available on the Pulsiv website, where engineers can download a document package that includes a datasheet, schematic, bill of materials, and EMC test data.

Fully assembled, ultra-compact, and EMC-compliant finished modules will be produced by Pulsiv to demonstrate a size-optimized design and enable rapid prototyping of each reference design. They can also be easily integrated into end products without incurring any further design, development, or manufacturing costs.

Evaluation boards will be developed for customers who wish to test and/or adapt the design for their own requirements and will be stocked by a number of distribution partners. A datasheet with a schematic, bill of materials, EMC test data, Gerbers, and PCB layout files will also be available.

Specification

