Newark to carry TBS1000C digital storage scope from Tektronix

Electronic parts distributor Newark has added the new Tektronix TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope to its test and measurement portfolio. Designed to meet the needs of today’s educational institutions, embedded design engineers and makers, this new oscilloscope offers an upgrade in performance over the popular TBS1000B.

The TBS1000C delivers the performance required from a leading entry-level oscilloscope, at an affordable price, alongside the design quality engineers have come to expect from Tektronix. This new scope is also ideal for use in the education environment. It comes with an innovative courseware system that integrates lab exercises with easy step-by-step instructions for use by educators and students. Ready-made educational content can be downloaded for free from Tektronix’s Courseware Resource Center, enabling lab work without the need to design an entire course from scratch. Built-in support for learning also includes the innovative HelpEverywhere® system that provides useful on-screen tips and hints throughout the user interface, allowing new users and students to quickly learn how to use the oscilloscope. The TBS1000C comes with a standard 5-year warranty, providing added security for educators requiring a product that can be used year after year in the teaching lab.

Other key features include:

· A seven-inch multifunction WVGA color display that shows 50% more signal with pan and zoom capability. The multi-language user interface supports 10 languages and front panel overlay.

· Two-channel models with 20k point record length and up to 1 GS/sec sample rate with bandwidths from 50 MHz to 200 MHz.

· 32 automated measurements and dual window FFT with simultaneous time and frequency domain views.

· Advanced triggers including pulse, runt and line triggers, and trigger frequency counter.

· Compatibility with TekSmartLab for remote control and access.

· A small footprint and lightweight fan-less design contributing to low noise operation and reliability.

James McGregor, Global Head of Test and Tools at Newark said: “Always first-to-market with the latest technologies from leading manufacturers, Newark is delighted to launch the new Tektronix TBS1000C. This new model is a significant upgrade on one of our best-selling digital storage oscilloscopes within the Tektronix range. The TBS1000C enhances the range for teachers and students as well as design engineers and makers working in IoT, automotive, defence, power and education. This is the latest in an ever-growing portfolio of Tektronix products available from Newark that combine leading performance with an intuitive interface and compact design.”

Tektronix designs and manufactures test and measurement solutions to reduce complexity and accelerate global innovation, empowering engineers to create and realize technological advances with ever greater ease, speed and accuracy.

Newark provides access to an extensive test and measurement range from market leading global suppliers, such as Tektronix, with hundreds of products available for same day shipping. Newark provides unrivalled 24/5 technical support with dedicated test and measurement specialists and valuable online resources including the exclusive online probe selector tool.

The Tektronix TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is available for fast delivery from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.