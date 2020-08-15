NV memory optimized for Arm-based MPUs

Dialog Semiconductor plc announced the DA16600, a module that uniquely combines Dialog’s market-leading Wi-Fi and BLE capabilities into a single solution. This two-in-one module is comprised of two groundbreaking SoCs, the newly announced DA16200 and the SmartBond TINY DA14531, to provide best-in-class, low-power Wi-Fi and BLE for customers and further broaden Dialog’s IoT connectivity portfolio.

The DA16200 SoC was purpose-built for battery-powered IoT applications, including connected door locks, thermostats, security cameras and other devices that require an “always on” Wi-Fi connection, but may be only used sporadically. Its VirtualZero technology enables the industry’s lowest level of power consumption for Wi-Fi connectivity, so that even continuously connected devices can achieve up to five years of battery life in many use cases. To give designers maximum flexibility at the lowest cost, the DA16600 module also leverages the capabilities of the SmartBond TINY DA14531, acknowledged as the world’s smallest and lowest power Bluetooth SoC.

This combo Wi-Fi and BLE module offers a reliable firmware solution with the combination of the two complex protocol stacks, eliminating issues often caused by the co-existence of two radios at 2.4 GHz in the same design. BLE provides ease of configurability for Wi-Fi in the application, greatly simplifying the task of Wi-Fi set up for the end user. Given its optimized design, all that is required to incorporate the module into an embedded IoT product is a simple set of guidelines provided by Dialog. Finally, the customer has the additional advantage of no longer having to source two independent SoCs for their application.

The module is fully certified for worldwide operation, including certifications for FCC, IC, CE, Telec, Korea and SRRC. It is also Wi-Fi CERTIFIED for interoperability.

Evaluation boards and a complete software development kit (SDK) are available for the DA16600 module via DigiKey. The SDK includes sample applications, provisioning apps, AT command library, power management tools and more.