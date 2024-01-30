Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Offline flyback IC incorporates zero-voltage switching topology

By

Power Integrations announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of high-efficiency, programmable flyback switcher ICs. The single-chip switcher achieves over 95 percent efficiency with a novel secondary-side control scheme that achieves zero-voltage switching (ZVS) without a dedicated and costly additional high-voltage switch. The new IC, which features a 750 V or a 900 V PowiGaN primary switch, primary-side controller, FluxLink isolated feedback, and secondary controller with an I2C interface, optimizes the design and manufacture of compact, highly efficient single- or multi-port USB PD adapters. Applications are notebooks, high-end cellphones, and other portable consumer products, including designs that require the new USB PD EPR (Extended Power Range) protocol.
 
InnoSwitch5-Pro flyback switcher ICs feature lossless input line voltage sensing on the secondary side for adaptive DCM/CCM and ZVS control to maximize efficiency and simplify design across line and load. The ICs also feature a post-production tolerance offset to facilitate accurate output constant-current (CC) control of better than two percent to support the UFCS protocol. Excellent efficiency – better than 95 percent – allows designers to eliminate heat sinks, spreaders, and potting materials for thermal management, further reducing size, weight, component cost, and manufacturing complexity.
 
Key markets for the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of flyback switcher ICs include high-density USB PD 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR), UFCS and multi-protocol adapters, notebook adapters and after-market single- and multi-port chargers and adapters.
 
Pricing for InnoSwitch5-Pro devices starts at $2.40 for 10,000-unit quantities.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy