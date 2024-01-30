Offline flyback IC incorporates zero-voltage switching topology

2C interface, optimizes the design and manufacture of compact, highly efficient single- or multi-port USB PD adapters. Applications are notebooks, high-end cellphones, and other portable consumer products, including designs that require the new USB PD EPR (Extended Power Range) protocol. Power Integrations announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of high-efficiency, programmable flyback switcher ICs. The single-chip switcher achieves over 95 percent efficiency with a novel secondary-side control scheme that achieves zero-voltage switching (ZVS) without a dedicated and costly additional high-voltage switch. The new IC, which features a 750 V or a 900 V PowiGaN primary switch, primary-side controller, FluxLink isolated feedback, and secondary controller with an IC interface, optimizes the design and manufacture of compact, highly efficient single- or multi-port USB PD adapters. Applications are notebooks, high-end cellphones, and other portable consumer products, including designs that require the new USB PD EPR (Extended Power Range) protocol.

InnoSwitch5-Pro flyback switcher ICs feature lossless input line voltage sensing on the secondary side for adaptive DCM/CCM and ZVS control to maximize efficiency and simplify design across line and load. The ICs also feature a post-production tolerance offset to facilitate accurate output constant-current (CC) control of better than two percent to support the UFCS protocol. Excellent efficiency – better than 95 percent – allows designers to eliminate heat sinks, spreaders, and potting materials for thermal management, further reducing size, weight, component cost, and manufacturing complexity.

Key markets for the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of flyback switcher ICs include high-density USB PD 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR), UFCS and multi-protocol adapters, notebook adapters and after-market single- and multi-port chargers and adapters.

Pricing for InnoSwitch5-Pro devices starts at $2.40 for 10,000-unit quantities.