Omron G2RL-E2 high-current relays now available at Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics has extended Omron’s G2RL power relay family with a new extra high-capacity 23 A model.

The new Omron G2RL-E2 Series consists of single-pole relays for high-current load switching and high ambient temperature operation. The relays provide 23 A switching — a 44 percent increase over the high-capacity G2RL’s 16 A rating. The units are rated for operating temperatures up to 105 degrees Celsius and have a long life of 100,000 operations. This makes them a great choice for a multitude of applications that rely on the discontinued G8P relays for operation.

These power relays are low profile, with a height of just 16.7 mm and clearance and creepage distances of 8 mm. They not only conform to EN60335-1 for the safety of household appliances, but also offer reinforced insulation between coil and contact to withstand 10 kV impulse voltage.

Omron’s G2RL PCB relay family is the ideal low profile, high-capacity switching solution for industrial and home appliances, including cooking tops, microwave ovens, washing machines, boilers and HVAC equipment.