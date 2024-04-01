Open-frame push type solenoids offer customizable options

Push Type Solenoids from Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS) include a series of 18 different low-cost open-frame solenoids to select from based on the Voltage, Duty Cycle, Force of up to 96 oz (26.7 N) and stroke requirements of the user. These clean, high-efficiency, low-cost S-18-100-QH Open Frame Push Type Solenoids can be operated at a variety of duty cycles (voltage-dependent) and are the ideal choice for medical dispensing, mixing, valve control, disconnects, vending machines, farm machinery, transmission shifting, fire suppression systems, cabinet locks, door controls, assembly and sorting equipment.

This series of lightweight 4.0 oz (1.11 N) solenoids has a stroke of up to 1.000 in +/- 0.02. (25.4 mm +/- 0.508 mm) is 1.00 (25.4mm) wide x 0.84 in. (21.34 mm) high x 1.735 +/- 0015 (44 mm 0.381 mm) long. A low friction brass guide along with a PTFE-coated plunger assures exceptionally long life. For easy integration into new and existing applications, these solenoids feature 0.187 (4.8 mm) spade connectors and on each side, two 8-32 or M4 x 0.7 threaded mounting holes. The coils typically utilize 23 to 40 AWG (American Wire Gauge) windings with Class “F” insulation for better protection of the solenoid during longer duty cycles.

These Open Frame Solenoids can create (voltage-dependent) up to 61 oz (16.9 N) of force continuously and up to 96 oz (26.7 N) of force at a 10% duty cycle near the end of the stroke.