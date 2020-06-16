Optical termini in new single mode and multimode expanded beam variations

TE Connectivity is releasing its EB16 expanded beam optical pin and socket termini in new single mode and multimode variations. Both variations are based on an updated design that includes springless mating and crimpless cable retention.

EB16 termini are built on TE’s PRO BEAM expanded beam connector technology, which expands and collimates the optical signal into a beam size well beyond its original size to help provide easier optical alignment, low sensitivity to contamination and consistent performance over thermal changes. Separating the optical components by an airgap and removing physical contact helps improve performance and reduce damage in rugged conditions such as high vibration and shock. The mated termini engagement length is more than two times deeper than the standard MIL-PRF-29504 /4 and /5, which helps improve stability and performance during vibration.

Like previous versions, new EB16 optical single mode and multimode pin and socket termini are drop-in replacements for the MIL-PRF-29504 /4 and /5 physical contact termini used in many ruggedized circular connector systems. Designed for versatility, EB16 termini fit standard D38999 size 16 cavities and are compliant with MIL-DTL-38999 Series I and Series III connectors, as well as the MIL-STD-1760 connector.

These termini include features that compensate for inherent connector mating misalignments. For a D38999 size 25-37 connector fully loaded with termini, the springless termini can reduce the total axial connector mating force by approximately 150 lbf. The Return Loss (RL) of the multimode products is now comparable to that of the single mode design. In addition, crimp eyelets and the need for a crimp tool have been eliminated; therefore, reducing overall termination time and labor.

“For customers who need the performance of a non-contacting optical interface, TE now offers them the new single mode and multimode EB16 options,” said Gregory Ristau, product line manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division.

EB16 termini are designed for a variety of military, commercial aerospace, harsh environment industrial and space applications. These include:

Radar and sensor systems

Rugged communications networks

Fixed wing and rotary aircraft

Unmanned aerial vehicles

Commercial avionics and sensing

Military avionics, sensing and ordnance

Military ground vehicles

TE Connectivity

www.te.com/eb16-termini