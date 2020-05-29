Passive-diode mixer covers 5G mmWave

The MAMX-011043 image-reject passive-diode mixer from MACOM operates at carrier frequencies from 15 GHz to 45 GHz, covering the 28 GHz and 39 GHz mmWave bands used for 5G New Radio. Other applications include Radar and test & measurement. Packaged in a 4 mm x 4 mm QFN package, the MAMX-011043 provides up/down conversion. Isolation from sidebands with typical image rejection of 20 dBC. It features an IF bandwidth of DC to 10 GHz and local oscillator (LO) conversion loss of 9 dB and RF-to-IF, LO-to-IF, and LO-to-RF isolation of 40 dB.

In addition to 5G, applications include test & measurement equipment and Radar.

