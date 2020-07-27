Bi-phase modulators cover frequency bands from 0.5 to 40 GHz

A new line of bi-phase modulators includes a comprehensive

selection of nine different models covering broad octave frequency bands ranging from 0.5 to 40 GHz. Bi-phase modulators take a TTL-level digital bit stream that is encoded onto the RF carrier using 2 Phase Shift Keying (2PSK) modulation, where the two phases are separated by 180°. This performance is desirable in communications systems, microwave radio, radar, high-data-rate test & measurement, serial data transmission, base station infrastructure and other industrial and military applications.

Pasternack’s new line of 0° to 180° bi-phase modulators offer impressive features that include TTL command control, low insertion loss of 2.5 dB typical, fast switching speed of 40 nsec typical, low VSWR of 1.8:1 typical and maximum peak RF input power of 0.5 W. All designs require dual bias voltages and the input and output RF ports are bi-directional. These bi-phase modulators operate across a wide temperature range from -40 to +85°C. The compact and rugged packages utilize solder pins for TTL, DC bias and ground, and field replaceable SMA or 2.92-mm female connectors. All designs are highly reliable, meeting MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for humidity, shock, vibration, altitude and temperature cycle.

“These fully integrated bi-phase modulators offer desirable and accurate performance features for modulating a signal response over broad frequency bands. Production lead-times for these products are normally 22-24 weeks. Having a comprehensive selection readily available in stock is invaluable for designers who have an urgent need to validate prototype or proof-of-concept designs,” said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack’s new bi-phase modulators are in stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

