PC/104 module sports quadro P1000 GPU

ADLINK Technology Inc. launched an industry-first solution, the CM5-P1000 module, expanding the company’s advanced solutions for artificial intelligence-enabled mission-critical applications. Supplied in a PCIe/104 Type 1 format (measuring 116mm x 96mm), this module addresses the size, weight, and power (SWaP) restrictions that aerospace and defense applications must adhere to. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, ADLINK leverages unrivaled access to advanced processing technologies as well as the highest levels of technical support.

The inclusion of an NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPU gives this PC/104 module access to 640 CUDA cores and enables 1.8TFLOPS performance levels. With 4GB of GDDR5 memory embedded, it has a 128-bit memory width and delivers a 96GB/s maximum bandwidth. The CM5-P1000 incorporates 4 ultra-high definitions (UHD) DisplayPort outputs, along with a 16 lane PCIe Gen3 bus.

As one of the founding companies of PC/104 technology, ADLINK leveraged its deep expertise and extensive experience in the development of the new product. The CM5-P1000 module has been designed to maintain uptime in even the most challenging of working environments. It can cope with exposure to extreme temperatures, high altitudes, shocks, and vibrations. An operational temperature range spanning from -40°C to +85°C is supported, and humidity levels of 96% can be withstood. It can run on either Windows 10 or 64-bit Linux operating systems.

PC/104 will remain an optimum small form factor for mission-critical applications for many years to come. With its high-performance processing power, the CM5-P1000 is highly suitable for a broad spectrum of potential use cases – attending to various ground-based and airborne computing tasks. These include radars, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), missile systems, etc. Other areas in which it will be of value are in relation to factory automation and process control.