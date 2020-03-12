PC meets mil standards for critical shielding applications

Equipto Electronics new TEMPEST PC concept allows customers to choose an up-to-date ATX motherboard, or an HP or Dell i7 PC repackaged for the ultimate in secure operation. The system delivered will be certified to the strictest standard in the industry for devices operating in NATO Zone 0 environment, the NATO SDIP-27 Level A. And because the base PC is a commercial product, the package is very cost-effective.

Each system is fully customizable and typically includes Typical features include (but not limited to) an Intel i7 processor, ATX motherboard to your specifications, 32 GB memory, storage options, latest Windows operating system, USB 3.0 ports, a card reader for extra security, fiber port options, DB9/DB37 connectors, and high-performance power line filter. The system measures: 18.50” high x 6.65” wide x 17.50” deep.

With TEMPEST level performance, this PC can provide a strong defense against EMP weapons and geomagnetic storms that can “take out” communication centers, power plants, electronically-controlled infrastructure, surveillance systems and more.

Each enclosure is custom-sized and fitted with an array of exclusive features to accommodate different mission requirements.

TEMPEST PCs are part of Equipto Electronics’ family of EMI/RFI shielded enclosure systems. Each series is RoHS compliant and designed to meet specific requirements from commercial FCC standards to the toughest TEMPEST military standards. These cabinets allow the secure operation of equipment in virtually any installation environment. Complete, independently certified test reports are available upon request.