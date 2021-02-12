PCB power relays meet glow-wire test requirements

Fujitsu Components America, Inc. released a DPST/DPDT 5A PCB power relay series that meets glow-wire test requirements of the IEC/EN60335-1 standard, which addresses the safe operation of consumer and commercial electrical appliances.

The low-profile (16.5mm) FTR-F1-GW relay series is rated from 1.5 to 110V. Designed for safety, it features a reinforced insulation construction, 8mm (min) insulation distance between coil and contact, a surging strength of 10,000 V, and dielectric strength of 5,000 VAC for extended flammability protection.

Typical applications include factory and office automation equipment, power protection equipment, solar panels, and air conditioners.

The plastic, fully-sealed relay measures 12.8Lx29Wx16.5Hmm and weighs 12.0g. It is available with either standard (530mW and 550mW) or high sensitivity (400mW) coils and has an operating temperature range of -40 to +75 deg C.

Additionally, the FTR-F1-GW is UL, CSA, VDE, CQC recognized and is also RoHS compliant.