PCIe Gen5 SSD optimized for QoS

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation announces MonTitan, a PCIe Gen5 SSD solution platform perfectly suited for the most challenging Datacenter and Enterprise applications.

Silicon Motion’s new MonTitan platform features an entirely new, purpose-built ASIC and FW architecture, optimized for performance and QoS. Its unique Layered FW stack enables the development of customer differentiated solutions with a high degree of flexibility and accelerated time to market, all while reducing engineering costs.

MonTitan is a high-performance, user-programmable PCIe Gen5 platform utilizing Silicon Motion’s 3rd Generation NVMe controller family, the SM8366, supporting OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD and NVMe 2.0 specifications. Leveraging proprietary PerformaShape and NANDCommand technology, MonTitan delivers superb performance and QoS with industry-leading security.

Silicon Motion’s MonTitan SSD solution platform features proprietary technology such as:

PerformaShape provides ASIC-based QoS sets using HW isolation to ensure maximum BW performance while maximizing user-defined individual performance elements (QOS, Latency, RR/RW, power).

NANDCommand maximizes the Enterprise performance of next-generation NAND geometries with exceptional LDPC error correction and endurance extension for QLC and beyond.

The MonTitan SM8366 ASIC is a dual-ported Enterprise and Data Center PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe controller with 16 channels supporting up to 2400MT/s. The SM8366 provides industry-leading blazingly fast 4K Sequential (> 14GB/s) and Random (>3.0M IOPS) SSD performance and contains a scalable Single / Dual Channel 40bit DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 DRAM interface. The high-performance SM8366 with the MonTitan platform unleashes the potential once limited by SSD storage architecture, providing flexible, high-integrity solutions to enable a new standard of data center SSD design.

The MonTitan SSD platform comprised of the SM8366 standards-based Reference Hardware Design Kits and licensable Turnkey and Layered firmware stacks, will be sampled too early engagement partners in Q4’22.