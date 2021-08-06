PMIC optimized For RZ/G2L, V2L MPUs

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the RAA215300 PMIC (Power Management IC) optimized to complement Renesas’ RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L microprocessors (MPUs) designed for AI-enabled applications. The new high-performance PMIC offers a wide range of features, including nine channels, a built-in charger, and a real-time clock. The high integration of the new device reduces design complexity, speeding time-to-market for customers.

The RAA215300 includes six buck regulators, three LDOs, and a coin cell/super cap charger. It supports DDR4, DDR4L, DDR3, and DDR3L memory with dedicated VREF, VTT, and VPP rails. The new PMIC enables four-layer printed-circuit boards, which reduce costs. The high level of integration also increases system reliability due to fewer system components needed on the board.

The RAA215300 pairs with the RZ/G2L, RZ/V2L, and several other Renesas offerings in a Winning Combination for a Scalable SMARC (Smart Mobility ARChitecture) SoM System-on-Module with AI design. In addition to the Renesas MPU and PMIC, this Winning Combination includes power controllers, a USB PD controller, and a clock device from Renesas. Renesas offers over 250 of these Winning Combinations that consist of complementary analog, power, timing devices, and embedded processing, and provide an easy-to-use architecture. They simplify the design process and significantly reduce design risk for customers in a wide variety of applications.

Key Features of the RAA215300: Optimized for Renesas RZ/V2L and RZ/G2L, LC, UL MPUs; Nine high-performance power channels; Built-in power sequencer and support for external DC/DC regulator on/off controls; Supports multiple DDR memories; Built-in real-time clock and coin cell battery / super cap charger; Supports -40°C to 105°C ambient temperature for industrial applications; Supports single-cell Li-Ion battery applications; Improves system power efficiency with VTT buck regulator instead of LDO; Supports multiple processors and SoCs; Spread Spectrum to reduce EMI for RF applications; Ultrasonic Mode to eliminate audible noise coupling into microphones or speakers; Built-in watchdog timer for secure system power up before any software is running; Fully configurable with built-in EEPROM;

Sample shipments of the RAA215300 are available now, and mass production is scheduled to begin in Q1 2022.