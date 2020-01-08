PMICs optimized to handle multiple automotive HD camera modules

Renesas introduced its latest solution to streamline power supply design for automotive, expanding its support for automotive surround view cameras into the design of HD satellite cameras.

The highly integrated ISL78083 PMIC reduces development cycles, bill of materials cost, and supply chain risks to simplify power supply design for use in multiple HD camera modules. The ISL78083 enables the design of smaller cameras that can be mounted in locations that provide the desired surround view camera angles without negatively impacting style or aerodynamics.

The automotive camera PMIC accepts direct-from-battery (36-42V) or power-over-coax (15-18V) supply sources and supports output currents up to 750mA per output. This power level offers ample headroom for existing image sensors up to 7-megapixel and future sensors with even higher resolution.

Key features of the ISL78083 PMIC include:

An input voltage of between 4V and 42V

Programmable output ranges of between 1V and 5.05V, and the low-dropout linear regulator supports between 2.8V and 3.4V

2.2MHz switching frequency, which avoids AM band interference and shrinks the required output capacitance and inductance

Wettable flank packaging, which improves the reliability of solder connections and enables the optical inspection of solder joints for lower cost manufacturing

AEC-Q100 Grade-1 qualified, allowing for ambient operation from -40°C to +125°C, and junction temperature from -40°C to +150°C

The ISL78083 automotive camera PMIC is available now in a 4mm x 4mm, 24-lead step cut quad flat no-lead (SCQFN) wettable flank package. You can find more details here.