Podcasts cover dc-dc converter, lidar, audio design with GaN technology

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation has posted an update to its popular “How to GaN” video podcast series. The six videos included in the current release of the series provide practical examples to help designers employ GaN technology to create state-of-the-art DC-DC converters for AI servers and ultra-thin laptops, lidar for robots, drones, and autonomous cars, and audio systems with the highest quality acoustics possible.

The six new videos include:

How to GaN 08 – Understanding the Robustness of GaN Power Devices

How to GaN 09 – Applications: DC-DC for High Density Computing

How to GaN 10 – Applications: GaN Solutions for Automotive

How to GaN 11 – Applications: DC-DC for Ultra-Thin 48 V – 20 V Converters

How to GaN 12 – Applications: Lidar/Time of Flight

How to GaN 13 – Applications: Class-D Audio

“These short videos join the original seven in the series to help designers incorporate GaN transistors and integrated circuits to create the most efficient power conversion systems for some of today’s most exciting and advanced applications,” noted Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC.

The How to GaN video series is easily accessible on the EPC video library or on the EPC YouTube Video Channel.