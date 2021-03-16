PoE modules support extended bandwidth apps

Bel Power Solutions introduces 100W 4-pair, Power over Ethernet, NBASE-T / 802.3bz Magnetic Modules. The 100W Magnetic Modules are aimed at engineers who are developing products to be compliant with the NBASE-T / IEEE 802.3bz and 802.3bt standards while optimizing performance and reliability.

The 100W 4-pair PoE Magnetic Modules can transmit up to 100W of power, utilizing an Ethernet cable that is compatible with the desired bandwidth. They can be used in either a PSE (Power Source Equipment) or a PD (Powered Device) and are designed to be compatible with 1G 2.5G and 10GBASE-T PHYs, including the latest current- mode and voltage-mode designs. The industry-standard footprint allows for a drop-in replacement for existing 60W products. Suitable applications for the 100W PoE Magnetic Modules include NBASE-T compliant products, wireless access points, base stations, security cameras, industrial control equipment, video display systems, medical imaging systems, gateways, and routers, LED lighting, and next-generation PoE products requiring greater than 100W of power.