Power analysis software analyzes IoT power consumption down to subsystem level

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced X8712A software, the KS833A2A Event-based Power Analysis software, which enables these engineers to analyze an IoT device’s power consumption and delivers an accurate view of how the IoT device behaves to the subsystem level, as well as its charge consumption profile. It offers an easy-to-use visualization tool, via the company’s PathWave software, as well as a new continuous data logging mode with measurement and data collection, enabling users to capture up to eight days of data to understand device behavior and charge consumption profiles over many operating cycles.

Keysight’s X8712A software enables users to view the current consumption profile to the subsystem level using single, triggered, or continuous data capture modes to determine the amount of power consumed by the device and to quickly detect design weaknesses.

Keysight’s KS833A2A software offers the following key benefits:

Ability to capture the dynamic current consumption of an IoT device as it transitions between active, idle, or sleep modes with patented seamless current-ranging technology from A down to nA over several days generating an overview of the charge consumption profile.

Automatic correlation of the charge consumption profile to the radio frequency/direct current (RF/DC) event of a subsystem, providing days of data measurement and collection, as well as a graphical view to simplify post-measurement analysis.

Automatic calculation of battery life based on the charge consumption profile, eliminating manual calculation efforts and speeding analysis time.

Easy re-testing to verify design changes and the impact on battery life.

Quantify, systematically and objectively, the improvement in current consumption to compare the behavior of different software, firmware or hardware builds.

Keysight’s X8712A software subscription licenses are available now.