Power module integrated intelligent driver optimized for bidirectional operation

Ideal Power Inc. announced the launch of its second commercial product, the SymCool IQ Intelligent Power Module. SymCool IQ builds on the bidirectional B-TRAN multi-die packaging design of our SymCool power module and adds an integrated intelligent driver optimized for bidirectional operation.

The SymCool IQ, rated at 1200V and 160A, has significant advantages compared to IGBT modules, including lower losses and inherent bi-directionality. For OEM customers incorporating SymCool IQ into their products, these advantages translate to increased energy savings, lower product operating costs, and significantly lower thermal management requirements resulting in more compact and lower-cost products. The addition of an integrated intelligent driver in the SymCool IQ provides protection features such as overcurrent protection, under-voltage protection, and temperature sensing. OEM customers will also recognize its popular 62-millimeter package as it is a standard for industrial power semiconductor packaging.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the power semiconductor market for energy, power, and industrial applications is forecasted to be $13 billion in 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6% through the forecast period (2023-2028). SymCool IQ addresses a variety of applications in this market including renewable energy, energy storage, electric vehicle charging, UPS systems for data centers, and several other industrial power control applications.