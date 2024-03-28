Power MOSFET supports USB-PD 3.1 buck-boost converters

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced its AONZ66412 XSPairFET MOSFET designed for Buck-Boost converters in USB PD 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) applications. The USB PD 3.1 EPR increases the USB-C maximum power up to 240W. AONZ66412 is defined to support the most commonly addressed power range of up to 140W at 28V, with two 40V N-Channel MOSFETs in a half-bridge configuration in a symmetric XSPairFET 5mmx6mm package.

The AONZ66412 can replace two single DFN5x6 MOSFETs, reducing the PCB area and simplifying the layout of the 4-switch buck-boost architecture while enabling a higher efficiency design. These benefits make the AONZ66412 ideal for buck-boost converters in Type-C USB 3.1 EPR applications, including notebook, USB hub, and power bank designs.

The AONZ66412 is an extension to the AOS XSPairFET lineup that features the latest bottom source packaging technology and lower parasitic inductance for reduced switch node ringing. Engineered with integrated high-side and low-side MOSFETs (3.8mOhms maximum on-resistance for each FET) within a DFN5x6 symmetric XSPairFET package, the low-side MOSFET source of the AONZ66412 is connected directly to a large paddle on the lead frame. This allows for improved thermals, as this paddle can be directly connected to the ground plane on the PCB. The improved package parasitics make 1MHz operation achievable, allowing inductor size and height to be reduced. AONZ66412 has been tested to achieve 97% efficiency @1MHz in typical USB PD 3.1 EPR conditions of 28V input, 17.6V output, and 8A load conditions.

The AONZ66412 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $1.56.