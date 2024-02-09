Power Up Your Voice and Vision AI Development

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming every aspect of life, revolutionizing the business environment and making our lives easier with more products enabled by voice / speech recognition and vision AI. The global AI voice generator market size is expected to have a CAGR growth of more than 15%*, while the computer vision AI market should see a growth rate of 21.5%**. As this market expands, more AI-embedded products are required at a faster speed, however, with the constant technology enhancements, it takes time to learn new AI algorithms and deploy that innovation into end products.

Aligning with these market needs, Renesas equips designers with the right tools for Voice User Interface (VUI) and Vision AI solutions based on Arm-based RA and RISC-V microcontrollers and RZ microprocessors, along with easy-to-use software to simplify development. Renesas also collaborates with a wide range of ecosystem partners to provide cost-efficient turnkey solutions for immediate deployment to easily implement AI functions for product development.

We hope to get your exploration started with this collection of articles from Renesas. AI and machine learning can help solve problems in new ways providing benefits for users and we look forward to being part of your innovation journey.

