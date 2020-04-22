Protective measures let broadband foam absorbers operate outdoors

Laird R&F Products recently added the ability to protect foam absorbers from moisture and heat – making them suitable for use in all outdoor environments.

Broadband and lightweight, foam absorbers offer military and aerospace design engineers a valuable alternative to elastomers when seeking to minimize signal interference from direct reflection. Unprotected absorbers, however, can break down during prolonged exposure to heat, humidity, or water. Further, when left unprotected, foam absorbers can flake and emit dust that damages electronics circuits.

Using spray-on coatings, fabric coatings, or rigid closed-cell foam injections, Laird R&F Products’ custom protective solutions allow design engineers to use foam absorbers in more applications – whether reducing signal interference on an outdoor test range or shielding the outside of a military ship from radar detection. These protective coatings block moisture and prevent flaking, resulting in a long-lasting, reliable foam absorber.

Three types of coatings from Laird R&F Products protect foam absorbers:

Advanced exterior coatings provide a waterproof barrier that eliminates moisture and absorption of water into the foam.

Structural foam fillers provide a closed-cell protection to the inner foam absorber to create a structural shape or panel.

CamoRam involves sewing foam absorbers into advanced fabrics to create tents, covers, vests and jackets that can reduce signal interference and hide military personnel and equipment from radar.

Design engineers can apply each protective solution to Laird’s broadband foam absorbers. Laird R&F can then die-cut or water jet cut coated foam absorbers into custom shapes to fit any application. Further, R&F can sew CamoRam into complex components to cover and enhance the survivability capabilities of equipment.

For more information about Laird R&F Products, click here.