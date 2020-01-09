Pulse Density Modulation microphone features super-wide dynamic range

TDK announces the T5818 Pulse Density Modulation (PDM) microphone with a dynamic range of 107dB at 590µA, the widest dynamic range in the industry at the lowest power. This allows for excellent acoustic performance in environments that shift from very quiet to very loud, such as far-field voice pickup barge-in for Smart Speaker applications.

The T5818 microphone features 66dBA SNR, 135dB SPL AOP, at 590 µA in High Quality Mode (HQM), and decreases power consumption to 215 µA in Low Power Mode (LPM). This microphone is essential for capturing high-quality audio inputs, which plays a vital role for AI engines and cloud-based applications that require a PDM microphone interface. Current analog output wide dynamic range microphones require expensive ADCs to take advantage of full acoustic capabilities. The T5818 provides this ADC conversion while maintaining excellent dynamic range with the benefits of a PDM low latency bitstream. This makes the T5818 suitable for a wide range of applications, from mobile phones to ANC headsets.

TDK will be demonstrating the T5818 microphone along with the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of passive components, sensors, power supplies and batteries in its booth #11448 at CES, Central Hall (LVCC), Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7–10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. T5818 is currently in mass production and will be available through distribution in Q1 2020.