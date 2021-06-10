PXI RF and microwave switching modules now available in PXIe format

Pickering Interfaces announced that it now offers all its RF & Microwave PXI products that operate at 3GHz or above in optional PXIe format. This includes the recently released 40/42-785C (PXI / PXIe) range of microwave multiplexers that offer a maximum frequency of 67GHz in both SP4T and SP6T form factors.

Pickering has a continuous R&D program, introducing many new and innovative products each year, and now offers a catalog of over 1,000 PXI products. The most recent designs are being released simultaneously in both PXI and PXIe formats. Because the software and hardware functionality between PXI and PXIe versions are identical, the company has already been able to port several hundred of its current PXI modules to the PXIe format, now including 211 RF & Microwave modules.