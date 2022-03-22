Smart cameras feature AI inferencing

The Qualcomm QCS7230 solution expands the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform portfolio, driving the digital transformation of enterprise security and public safety segments, designed to help safeguard environments with smart devices at the connected intelligent edge. The new solution delivers superior AI inferencing at the edge, improving security and operation effectiveness with real-time edge compute, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics, to enable safer and more protected spaces, cities, and enterprises.

During the pandemic, organizations and communities have embraced smart cameras to reimagine the new normal. Digital transformation has aided in supporting social distancing, monitoring masks, tracking indoor and outdoor occupancy levels, and enhancing operational processes. Smart cameras – equipped with connectivity, AI, analytics, and cloud technologies – support cities, businesses, and entities with the real-time intelligence needed for enhanced insights that ultimately improve the quality of life for communities and drive enhanced business decisions and outcomes.

“With the digital transformation of industries there has been a heightened focus and need for the growing number of smart devices at the connected intelligent edge,” said Siddhartha Franco, director, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Today’s cameras require superior connectivity and interoperability, powerful edge computing and AI capabilities in addition to protections for security and privacy – all of which Qualcomm Technologies is uniquely suited to provide. Qualcomm Technologies’ expansive portfolio of smart camera solutions make it easier for businesses and entities looking to deploy smart cameras to support a variety of use cases across industries from creating safer communities to informing better business decisions.”

The new solution meets wider needs for smart cameras across industries in addition to supporting expanded end-to-end solutions for smart cameras through the IoT as a Service (IoTaaS) model. This will support customers that plan to transition from traditional Video Management Software (VMS) models to end-to-end service-based capabilities with IoTaaS. Additionally, this will accelerate Edge AI services with the building blocks needed to support businesses and entities looking to deploy smart cameras and intelligent IoT devices to support video collaboration, access control, enterprise and home security, 360-cameras, dash cameras, wearable cameras and more.