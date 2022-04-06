Radar, NFC, UV Sensors, and Weather Kits are Some of the New RAKwireless Products for IoT

RAKwireless’s goal is to innovate with hardware products and software tools that make IoT development easier and faster. As a company that provides end-to-end infrastructure, it offers a wide range of products – from modular devices, chips for custom devices, or gateways to expand long-range communication coverage, as well low power consumption.

One of the newest and most popular product lines is the WisBlock ecosystem. A modular concept to develop end IoT solutions based on blocks. This provides a large open-source ecosystem with a considerable amount of regular sensors, interfaces as well as development kits from beginner to professional. Today, RAKwireless is bringing a couple of new modules to keep expanding the development possibilities.

WisBlock Sensor

The new WisBlock sensors were created to measure useful variables, without the need for any extra additions, all working in a plug-and-play approach.

RAKwireless introduces the latest innovations for the ecosystem. These include a Radar sensor, able to measure movement in a range between 5 and 7 meters. Another interesting sensor is the ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, used in automation processes to detect objects at a distance of fewer than 1.5 meters. Additionally, the Flex Sensor is capable of measuring the flexibility in your machine, robot, or your own body, with a bending measurement between 1 and 180 degrees. Finally, the Infrared sensor for applications involving measurement within a range of 2 cm.

RAKwireless also introduces a UV Sensor, which can measure ambient light, making it suitable for many applications. Last but not least, a new interface module for measuring soil moisture temperature and humidity.

WisBlock Interface

WisBlock Interface provides your application with interfaces to other systems using digital and analog inputs and industry standards.

The first one is a Code Reader module, which can read a wide variety of barcodes, such as QR, EAN-8, ISBN and other formats. In addition, the relay module helps separate high power to low power blocks, with an operating range from 250 Volts up to 10 Amperes.

What about push buttons and keypads? This time, it brings three keypads with different layouts where you can choose between 3×3, 3×4, and 4×4 arrays to customize your project as you need.

The WisBlock Rotatory Input is the right option when you need to measure or simulate an analog signal on your solution. In addition, the WisBlock ADC Module, allows you to extend your ADC inputs up to 8 single-ended inputs or four different inputs.

WisBlock Wireless

The ecosystem has various processing and connectivity modules, including WiFi, BLE, NB-IoT, Cellular and LoRa.

If you are looking for a core WiFi connectivity under the ESP32 processor, it’s possible using the new WisBlock LPWAN, based on a Semtech SX1262, which allows you to expand connectivity possibilities and get all the benefits of LoRaWAN.

The Wisblock NFC Reader comes with all the accessories needed to start reading and writing NFC and RFID cards in just a couple of minutes. NFC is well-known for its applications in security, stock, or access control.

Developer Kits

Developer Kits were designed for people who want to get started in the IoT field, using LoRaWAN technology quickly and affordably. The kits come in different presentations, all its options come together with WisBlock Base, a WisBlock Core (a single module with Bluetooth and LoRa Transceivers, a Microcontroller, and antennas for Bluetooth and LoRa) and a LoRaWAN developer gateway.

Are you looking to develop a weather station? Look no further. You must check out the Weather Kit. This second configuration allows to measure temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, and environmental luminosity and send the captured data to the cloud for further analysis.

The Tracker Kit gives you what you need to implement an application to track assets or anything else and have all this data at your disposal in the cloud. Furthermore, you get an IP65 outdoor enclosure with a solar panel to recharge the battery on the tracker, allowing it to be entirely autonomous.

Finally, the Air Quality Kit is related to home applications, mainly to determine the air conditions in houses or buildings. The environmental sensor allows measuring temperature, humidity, pressure and air quality index. In addition, the kit contains an enclosure designed for indoor applications.

You can find all these versions in a single product with four variations, or you can select a kit called GNSS Tracker for LoRaWAN. It is helpful for tracking applications and adding an environmental sensor with or without a panel to recharge the battery. This kit doesn’t include a gateway.

What’s next?

As you might have noticed, the WisBlock ecosystem allows you to create multiple solutions on an industrial level without needing an expert hardware developer. Additionally, the ecosystem and the community bring you the advantage of rapidly moving from the idea stage to the market.

The needs in different industries such as agriculture, smart cities, manufacturing, retail, logistics, smart homes and smart buildings are there. They just need innovative people, like you, to develop technology that positively impacts the world while helping to save resources and improve processes.

What are you waiting for? What is the next project you will create using the WisBlock ecosystem? It’s time to keep discovering and exploring the new and popular RAK products.

Sponsored content by RAKwireless