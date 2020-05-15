Raspberry Pi camera sports interchangeable lenses, 12-MP ultra-definition-resolution

Newark announced the launch of the new Raspberry Pi high-quality camera, complete with a 12-megapixel ultra-definition-resolution camera and interchangeable lenses. It is ideal for professional and consumer applications which require the highest levels of visual fidelity and integration with specialist optics.

The camera can effectively capture still images and video footage. It is compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi boards from the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B onwards and can be used as a desktop camera. It is suitable for a wide range of professional applications including machine vision, robotics, industrial and agriculture. It is also ideal for home and professional security systems which operate in low ambient light conditions. The camera can be programmed to collect data to support facial and number plate recognition and parking space monitoring.

Professional designers will find the new camera and interchangeable lens combinations simple to integrate into monitoring and quality control systems while educators, makers, and consumers will relish in the camera’s capability and functionality to take Raspberry Pi projects to new horizons. The ultra-definition camera extracts more information from the lens to create higher quality, content-rich images that could not be achieved by the existing Raspberry Pi Camera Module v2.

The complete package consists of three individual products, all available for fast delivery from Newark, including:

A high resolution of 12.3 megapixels and approximately 50 percent greater sensitivity than its predecessor for improved low-light performance. The camera features a circuit board with Sony IMX477 sensor, an FPC cable for connection to a Raspberry Pi computer, a milled aluminum lens mount with integrated tripod mount and focus adjustment ring, and a C- to CS- lens mount adapter. Other lens form factors can be accommodated using third-party lens adapters.

Two state-of-the-art interchangeable lenses, featuring a 6mm wide angle lens and a 16mm telephoto lens, can be integrated with the camera’s C- and CS-mount form factors. Users will no longer be limited by fixed lens autofocus cameras, as each interchangeable lens dramatically improves the camera’s core functionality as a result of manual focus options including wide and narrow angles and telephoto zoom to identify objects.

Newark is the largest manufacturer and distributor of the Raspberry Pi, and has championed its use with both professional design engineers and makers through the element14 Community since its launch. Newark stocks all versions of the Raspberry Pi single board computer and provides a diverse ecosystem of accessories that enable users to build devices for home, professional, education or commercial use. Customers can benefit from 24/5 technical support, alongside free access to valuable online resources.

The 12-megapixel ultra-definition resolution camera with interchangeable lenses is available from Newark in North America.