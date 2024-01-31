Reed relays now offered in 5kV stand-off, up two 1.5kV switching version

Pickering Electronics has added a 5kV stand-off, up to 1.5kV switching version to its single-in-line Series 104 reed relay family. Previously, to achieve a 5kV stand-off rating, a larger, non-SIP (Single-in-Line-Package) relay was required. Four of the new 104 5D parts can fit the same PCB area that one larger style occupied, even with sufficient clearance space between adjacent parts.

The Series 104 reed relays are ideal for mixed signal semiconductor testers, cable testing, monitoring photovoltaic efficiency, EVs & charge point testing, mining gas analysis, medical electronics, in-circuit test equipment, high voltage instrumentation, and much more. 5kV devices are available in 1 Form A (SPST N.O), and 5, 12 or 24V coils with optional internal diode protection.

Where extended operating temperature ranges are required, 104HTs are designed to work from -40 °C to +125 °C, or custom versions are available up to +150 °C.

The 104 5kV version fills the gap in Pickering’s expanding high voltage relay range, which spans between 1kV – 15kV.