Reference design covers GaN 65-W quasi-resonant charger targeting consumer apps

GaN Systems announced a new reference design for a high power density 65W QR (quasi-resonant) charger targeted for the consumer electronics market, including mobile phone and laptop computer applications. The reference design comprises of an operating charger and design documentation – providing a complete and simple to implement solution that assists customers in accelerating product development, roll out, and commercialization.

Driven by the immense consumer demand for smaller, lighter, more energy-efficient, and faster-charging devices, GaN has become the technology of choice to deliver these benefits. GaN makes this possible with attributes such as extremely high switching speed, low on-resistance, and zero reverse recovery. This GaN-based reference design exceeds many designs and is a better alternative to multi-chip, monolithic solution, and other discrete solutions.

Key features:

Input: 90-265V, ~ 50/60Hz

Output: USB-C 5V3A, 9V3A/12V3A/15V3A/20V3.25A 65W max

EMI: CISPR22 Conduction and Radiation Class B

Power density with case: 18.5 W/in 3

Supports PD3.0, PPS, QC, QC4.0+, BC1.2

Comprehensive protection: OVP, OCP, SCP and open loop

GaN Systems’ 65W QR reference design makes it straightforward for power system designers to develop industry-leading, high performance charging solutions. Customers will benefit from fewer redesigns, fewer PCB respins, and fewer trips to the lab for testing. The decrease development time enables companies to accelerate the time to market for new products.