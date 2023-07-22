Report models performance of reconfigurable intelligent surfaces

ETSI unveiled a new Report developed by its Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces group. ETSI GR RIS-003 explores communication models that offer a trade-off between electromagnetic accuracy and simplicity for performance evaluation and optimization. It also analyses channel models that include path-loss and multipath propagation effects, as well as the impact of interference. The last part of the Report investigates KPIs and the methodology for evaluating the performance of RIS for application to wireless communications – including the coexistence between different network operators – and for comparing transmission techniques, communication protocols, and network deployments.

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface is a new type of network node that leverages smart radio surfaces with many unit cells to dynamically control the electromagnetic waves, for example through signal reflections, refractions, focusing, collimation, modulation, and any combination of these.

RIS technology will effectively turn the wireless environment into a service, inspiring a host of new use cases. These include enhancing Key Performance Indicators for various systems such as coverage and capacity and enabling new applications such as localization and sensing. Thanks to its associated characteristics, RIS is considered a key technology in future wireless systems, including 5G-Adv and 6G.

ETSI’s Industry Specification Group on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (ISG RIS) gives ETSI members the opportunity to coordinate their pre-standardization research efforts into RIS technology across various EU collaborative projects, together with global initiatives, paving the way for future standardization of the technology.

Since the launch of the group in September 2021, the group has focused on the identification and description of RIS-related use cases and deployment scenarios. It has also outlined system requirements and technological challenges in several areas including fixed and mobile wireless access, front haul and backhaul, sensing and positioning, energy and EMF exposure limits, security, and privacy.