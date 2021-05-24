RF SoM digitizes 16 ADC channels at 2.5 GSPS

The Avnet-designed XRF16 Xilinx RFSoC Gen 3 system-on-module (SoM) is now available for RF applications demanding a small footprint, high-speed serial connectivity, and real-time processing. Avnet is releasing the XRF16 module and Avalon software suite together to enable production-ready system development using the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 3. The module is capable of RF direct conversion of signals with analog bandwidth up to 6 GHz. The release of the XRF16 Gen3 SOM doubles the channel density of the recently released XRF8 Gen3 SoM to address increasingly complex and demanding applications.

The Avnet XRF16 module can digitize 16 ADC channels at 2.5 giga-samples per second (GSPS) and generate complex (I/Q) waveforms through 16 DAC channels at 9.85 GSPS. High-speed serial connectivity is available for 10/25/100 Gigabit Ethernet and Xilinx Aurora protocol. Baseband processing and network interface are handled by the Xilinx UltraScale+ RFSoC integrated quad Arm Cortex-A53 processing subsystem and programmable logic. Standard peripherals such as USB, Gigabit Ethernet, and serial UART are included.

The XRF16 module allows users to begin prototype and application development immediately and then move to production quickly with the same hardware, which significantly reduces time to market. It is well-suited to support design work for radar, software-defined radio, beamforming, signal detection and jamming, and medical imaging applications.

The Avnet XRF16 module is available for $24,995(USD). A companion carrier card is also available for $4,995 (USD). The products are available in the Americas and EMEA.