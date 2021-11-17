Portable spectrum analyzers reach 26.5 GHz

New base models for the portable R&S FPL1000 take spectrum and signal analysis capabilities up to 26.5 GHz. They combine the functionality of benchtop instruments and the portability of a handheld instrument, with intuitive features to make high performance measuring on the go fast and simple. For the series, two new models have been added to the range, providing capabilities from 5 kHz to 14 GHz and 5 kHz to 26.5 GHz.

The R&S FPL1000 is a single measuring instrument for general purpose applications and various types of measurements. It can analyze signals with a bandwidth of 40 MHz, and it is the only instrument in its class with battery operation that features an internal generator up to 7.5 GHz. It is the go-anywhere instrument for spectral measurements, for highly accurate power measurements with power sensors and for analyzing analog and digitally modulated signals. Even in its basic configuration, the R&S FPL1000 is quick and intuitive for measurements including: spectrum analysis with measurement functions such as channel power, ACLR, signal-to-noise ratio, spurious, harmonic distortions, third-order intercept point, AM modulation depth. Capabilities extend further to include statistical ADP and CCDF analysis and versatile marker functions.

Measurement applications are also available for analyzing analog and digitally modulated signals. The R&S FPL1-K7 option turns the R&S FPL1000 into an analog modulation analyzer for amplitude, frequency and phase-modulated signals. The base unit’s I/Q analyzer supports the magnitude and phase presentation of I and Q within the analysis bandwidth. The I/Q data can be exported for further analysis with third-party software products. The R&S FPL1-K54 provides EMI measurements for diagnostics of RF interference. The R&S FPL1-K70 vector signal analysis option also characterizes digitally modulated single-carrier signals. There are additional options for multi-modulation analysis and measurement of BER on PRBS data.

The R&S FPL1000 family delivers solid RF performance: typical phase noise is -108 dBc at 10-kHz offset (1 GHz carrier), together with displayed average noise level (DANL) of -163 dBm using the optional pre-amplifier. Performance, affordability, and ease-of-use make the R&S FPL1000 the ideal instrument for use in the lab, monitoring satellite ground stations, and communication links, education, test houses, in production, and in service facilities.

