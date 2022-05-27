Rugged industrial embedded computers sport 9/8th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 CPUs up to 128 GB of DDR4

Cincoze added the high-performance and essential DV-1000 rugged embedded computer series to its DIAMOND product line. The DV-1000 is a high-performance embedded computer with a compact chassis and flexible expansion options. It is an excellent fit for high-performance industrial applications with limited installation space, such as smart manufacturing, machine vision, and railway computing. With Cincoze’s unwavering focus on smart manufacturing, the new DV series rounds out the Cincoze DIAMOND product line, providing industrial customers more performance, scalability, size, power, and certification options. Cincoze now holds its selection of product series to satisfy every requirement as a key advantage in smart manufacturing.

The DV-1000 has a footprint of only half a sheet of A4 paper, with a chassis measuring 224 × 162 × 64 mm, and is powered by a 9/8th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 CPU (Coffee Lake-R S series) that supports up to 128 GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory. Storage options include 1x 2.5 SATA HDD/SSD tray, 2x mSATA slots, and 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot for a high-speed NVMe SSD. It is small in size, but it can meet applications in different fields with high-speed computing and multiple storage options.

The DV-1000 includes all the most useful I/O interfaces for industrial applications, including 2x GbE LAN, 2x COM, 3x USB 3.2, and 3x USB 2.0 for connecting to peripheral devices such as network connectivity, equipment monitoring, and barcode scanners. Digital and analog display options are provided, with a DisplayPort interface providing a powerful modern connection option and VGA providing legacy support for older displays. The front maintenance panel also reflects thoughtful design considerations, with functional areas such as a SIM card slot, AT/ATX switch, and IGN setting switch, making on-site setup and maintenance convenient and simple.

The DV-1000 inherits the modular expansion design of the DIAMOND product line to enable use in a diverse range of field applications. The exclusive CMI module provides options to add 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 2x COM, or 1x digital I/O. The MEC module can add 2x USB 3.0 and 2x LAN and connect to required peripheral devices. Finally, a CFM module can add a power ignition sensing (IGN) control function.

To maintain consistent high quality, stability, and resilience, the newly launched DV-1000 uses industrial-grade components and an extruded aluminum chassis that quickly shuttles heat to the exterior and enables wide temperature performance from -40 to 70°C. The system accepts a wide range of voltage inputs from 9 to 48 VDC. Even in the harshest environments, the DV-1000 still operates stably. The DV-1000 passes military standard MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance tests and has received the EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) railway certification, making it a must for smart manufacturing and high-performance edge computing.