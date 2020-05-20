Rugged PCs target military, commercial and industrial apps

Trenton Systems, Inc. has officially released its made-in-the-USA ION Mini PC, for military, commercial and industrial applications needing a powerful, affordable, rugged computer in a small form factor.

The rugged ION Mini PC, a blazingly fast, high-performance computer weighing 3.2 pounds, supports 8th and 9th generation Intel Coffee Lake / Coffee Lake-R CPUs – up to 8 cores and 16 threads for super-fast processing – as well as up to 32GB of unbuffered DDR4-2666 RAM across two SODIMM slots. These features are ideal for compute-intensive tasks, whether on or off the front lines.

Features

ECC-registered and non-registered options to reduce cost and increase performance

35W TDP to ensure minimal thermal output

An onboard TPM 2.0 and configurable BIOS settings for added protection

Strict revision control for consistent, long-term support

Programs and applications placing great emphasis on storage options will be satisfied with the ION Mini PC’s internal 2.5″ SATA SSD and M.2 NVMe PCIe card, which offer plenty of drive space and super-swift read-and-write speeds for a comfortable, efficient storage experience.

In terms of input and output, the ION is equipped with six USB 3.0 ports, 1 DisplayPort, 1 VGA port, 2 RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 RJ-45 dedicated IPMI LAN port, providing users with necessary audiovisual, internet and system expansion capabilities.

A robust, embedded juggernaut, the ION Mini PC has a truly rugged design that ensures system survival in some of the planet’s harshest conditions.