Ruggedized, rack-mountable 1U enclosure holds two SDRs

Pixus Technologies has announced a new rackmountable 1U tall enclosure that holds two of NI’s Ettus Research brand X310 Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The new 1U unit boasts superior cooling with front-to-rear airflow. Pixus Technologies has announced a new rackmountable 1U tall enclosure that holds two of NI’s Ettus Research brand X310 Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The new 1U unit boasts superior cooling with front-to-rear airflow.

The air-cooled RX310 meets Transport Grade ruggedization for military rackmount applications. The semi-rugged enclosure features a thicker and reinforced metal structure. With a front-to-rear airflow orientation, the inside of the unit was carefully designed to cool any potential hot spots in the system.

With IP67 weather-resistant and full MIL rugged design styles available, the RX310 series can be used in various types of airborne, shipboard, ground vehicle, or outdoor designs. Example applications include SIG-INT, passive RADAR, smart agriculture, smart energy, and prototyping systems for advanced wireless (WiFi/Cell/MIMO). Pole-mount and other special mounting options are available.