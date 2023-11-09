Ruggedized, rack-mountable 1U enclosure holds two SDRs

Pixus Technologies has announced a new rackmountable 1U tall enclosure that holds two of NI’s Ettus Research brand X310 Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The new 1U unit boasts superior cooling with front-to-rear airflow.
The air-cooled RX310 meets Transport Grade ruggedization for military rackmount applications. The semi-rugged enclosure features a thicker and reinforced metal structure. With a front-to-rear airflow orientation, the inside of the unit was carefully designed to cool any potential hot spots in the system.
With IP67 weather-resistant and full MIL rugged design styles available, the RX310 series can be used in various types of airborne, shipboard, ground vehicle, or outdoor designs. Example applications include SIG-INT, passive RADAR, smart agriculture, smart energy, and prototyping systems for advanced wireless (WiFi/Cell/MIMO). Pole-mount and other special mounting options are available.
Pixus also offers other ruggedized SDRs from NI, including the X410, B210, N310, and more. The company also develops specialty form factor ruggedized enclosures upon request.