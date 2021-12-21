SBC hosts cybersecurity, root-of-trust functions

WINSYSTEMS announced its latest PCIe/104 OneBank single-board computer, which enables cybersecurity and root-of-trust functionality through its onboard hardware Trusted Platform Module (TPM-2.0-compliant) security device. The PX1-C441 also offers improved memory access via its soldered LPDDR4 RAM—up to 8 GB—and delivers better thermal performance at extended temperatures.

The PX1-C441 provides secure and trusted data and outstanding performance. With its discrete onboard TPM-2.0 hardware, product designers are not limited to firmware-based TPM implementation or forced to add thermal cooling devices to their RAM. This eliminates the mechanical and mounting issues associated with using an external approach. Further, the lower-power, soldered RAM increases the board’s shock and vibration performance. WINSYSTEMS’ small-form-factor secure compute engine can be used with new or existing PCIe/104 Type 2 and OneBank-compatible I/O modules, such as its PX1-I416 and PX1-I440.

WINSYSTEMS’ PX1-C441 single-board computer with improved cyber security hardware is founded on the powerful Intel Atom E3900 processor, available as dual- or quad-core. It features Intel Time-Coordinated Computing Tools for latency-sensitive real-time applications and IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP). And, it supports an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

This super-secured embedded system provides support for multiple displays and input/output channels. These include dual Ethernet, one USB 3.2 Gen. 1 type C and eight USB 2.0, 24 GPIO with Event Sense, four serial ports, and one serial console port with a dedicated RS232 transceiver. Expansion options consist of PCIe/104 OneBank and an M.2 expansion socket. The new power button and reset header are welcome additions.