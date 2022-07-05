SBC hosts NXP S32G3 vehicle network processor

MicroSys Electronics officially announced support for the new NXP Semiconductors S32G3 vehicle network processor at embedded world 2022 (booth 4-108), thereby extending the scalability of the NXP S32G-based miriac System-on-Modules family with massively higher real-time data processing power for mixed-critical safety applications. The new miriac MPX-S32G399A System-on-Module surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2.5 times more applications processing performance thanks to the new NXP S32G3 processor. Major improvements are eight Arm Cortex-A53 cores instead of only four, as well as four Arm Cortex-M7 dual-core lockstep pairs instead of three. OEMs utilizing this new miriac SoM from the NXP Gold Partner MicroSys benefit not only from more processor bandwidth for their safety-critical applications but also from the System-on-Modules inherent instant access to prototyping and extended connectivity for their dedicated use cases as well as comprehensive software support and safety documentations mandatory for certifications. The new System-on-Module offers multiple native CAN interfaces, as well as comprehensive FlexRay, LIN, and Ethernet support including TSN. Target markets are real-time connected vehicles, mobile machinery, and automotive test and measurement equipment. Further applications include data loggers, edge gateways, and fail-safe programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

The NXP S32G vehicle network processor is targeted for ASIL D safety applications in OEM and Tier-1 automotive applications. MicroSys Electronics extends its application areas to SIL certifications for any market where functional safety standards analog to IEC 61508 are required, including railway technology (EN 50155), aviation (DO-160), stationary and mobile machinery (ISO 13849), as well as manufacturing robots (ISO 10218), control systems (IEC 62061), and drive systems (IEC 61800‑5‑2). Approvals in the aviation context (DO-254/DO-160) can be supported with manufacturer documentation.

The new miriac MPX-S32G399A SoM from MicroSys Electronics features the S32G3’s eight Arm Cortex-A53 cores with Arm Neon technology organized in two clusters for applications and services. For real-time tasks, the S32G3 has also four dual-core lockstep Arm Cortex-M7 pairs for which MicroSys offers support for dedicated FreeRTOS implementations besides NXP’s standard automotive support. Clustered and operated in lockstep mode, the set of heterogeneous cores of the S32G3 can support ASIL-D applications or any other functional safety standard comparable to IEC 61508. In terms of memory, the new SoM integrates 4 GB of soldered LPDDR4 RAM at 3200 MT/s, up to 32 GB eMMC non-volatile memory, and 64 MB QuadSPI flash. External SD card storage can be multiplexed with the onboard eMMC.

In regard to connectivity, the new SoM offers an extensive range of generic and communication interfaces including 4x SerDes interfaces configurable as PCIe Gen3 2×1 or 2×2, 3x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet plus 3x Gigabit Ethernet, 18x CAN FD bus, 2x FlexRay, and 4x LIN. 14x GPIOs, 12x analog inputs (ADC), 4x FlexSPI, 2x UART, 1x USB and 4x I2C complete the interface range. For trace and debug tasks, the SoM supports Aurora and JTAG interfaces. A comprehensive board support package including bootloader configuration and all required Linux drivers rounds off the feature set.

The new miriac MPX-S32G399A System-on-Module from MicroSys Electronics is scheduled to become available for approved OEM evaluation purposes including the carrier board, cable set, and cooling solution during 2022. Larger lots in series production quality are scheduled to become available in Q1 2023.