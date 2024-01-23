Scalable vector graphics added embedded graphics library

SEGGER introduces support for Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) in emWin, providing developers with a powerful and efficient solution for rendering scalable and rotatable graphics in embedded applications.

SVG is a vector-based image format written in XML. It is an open standard developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and is supported by most web browsers and desktop graphics software. The main advantages of SVG over raster image formats (such as BMP, PNG, JPEG, and GIF) are lossless scalability and significantly smaller file sizes.

SEGGER’s emWin is a leading embedded graphics library designed to provide an efficient graphical user interface (GUI) solution for applications with graphical displays. Its flexibility allows it to work seamlessly with different processors and display controllers.

emWin can be used in applications from battery-powered single-chip products with basic graphics needs to high-end embedded systems requiring ultra-high performance and sophisticated animation. emWin is widely used across different markets such as industrial controls, Internet of Things (IoT), networking, consumer electronics, safety-critical devices, automotive, medical devices, and avionics, making it a cutting-edge GUI solution in the embedded industry.