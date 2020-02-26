Security platform offers cyberthreat prevention and remediation

BlackBerry Limited announced the BlackBerry Spark platform with a new unified endpoint security (UES) layer which can work with BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) to deliver zero trust security. Leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation, BlackBerry Spark now offers improved cyberthreat prevention and remediation, and provides visibility across desktop, mobile, server, and IoT (including automotive) endpoints.

This comprehensive BlackBerry Spark platform benefits the user with a higher value of security, as well as user experience and productivities, which simplifies administration, reduces costs, and eliminates unnecessary friction. These capabilities provide users with efficient access across resources from any device, at any time, from any location, over any network, to maintain visibility and control.

The power of the BlackBerry Spark platform is the ability to understand and define risks, make contextual decisions based on large amounts of data, and dynamically apply a set of policy controls to address the risks while enabling a zero-trust environment.

BlackBerry Spark platform offers the broadest set of security capabilities and visibility covering users, devices, networks, apps, and data. The platform’s six complementary technologies or pillars are: Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Mobile Threat Defense (MTD), Continuous Authentication, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Secure Web Gateway.

These pillars work together seamlessly to share data for reporting, calculate risk across more domains, and further enable policy controls. For example, EDR leverages EPP and MTD technologies to prevent malware across the organization. Continuous authentication uses data from MTD, EPP and EDR to create behavioral profiles. And finally, detailed understanding of data from DLP helps to further define the risks.

BlackBerry is building the BlackBerry Spark platform to deliver this comprehensive security approach operating on one agent across all endpoints and one console for administrators. Threat data from all endpoints will be combined into one crowd-sourced repository and managed in one cloud environment.

One Agent : Comprehensive endpoint support using a single agent, for desktop and mobile, IoT (including automotive and medical devices).

: Comprehensive endpoint support using a single agent, for desktop and mobile, IoT (including automotive and medical devices). One Console: Visibility across the enterprise to deliver security and zero trust with a zero touch end-user experience across endpoints, users, data, and networks managed through a single console.

Visibility across the enterprise to deliver security and zero trust with a zero touch end-user experience across endpoints, users, data, and networks managed through a single console. One Crowd : Leverage a proven AI-ML engine with years and multiple generations of threat detection and threat modeling that is continuously learning as your environment changes with new users, new devices, new applications, and new technologies.

: Leverage a proven AI-ML engine with years and multiple generations of threat detection and threat modeling that is continuously learning as your environment changes with new users, new devices, new applications, and new technologies. One Cloud: Instant access and visibility to high-security requirements to enable the global ecosystem.

This will improve security posture of organizations while simplifying administration and rationalizing investment across multiple security domains and multiple security vendors.

The BlackBerry Spark platform currently ships with Continuous Authentication, EPP, EDR, and MTD. The company will be announcing Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Secure Web Gateway in a future announcement.