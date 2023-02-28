Self-fixture connectors now offered in 2.92mm, 2.4mm, and 1.85mm configurations

Cinch Connectivity Solutions announced the expansion of their Johnson / Cinch Connectivity Solutions Self-Fixture Family of Connectors with three new proprietary, patented solutions available in 2.92mm, 2.4mm, and 1.85mm configurations. Johnson is the only supplier on the market offering a self-fixture solution, saving customers time and money in the manufacturing process and reducing the need to use a fixture.

Designed for industrial, medical, military, and high-tech markets, specific applications include, but are not limited to Satellite communication equipment; GPS and phased array antennas; Radar systems; Remote sensing and metering; RFID tagging

These coax connectors to use a proprietary design to accurately align and hold the center contact to the circuit board plane with connector legs that tightly grip the standard 0.062” mil thick boards until the soldering operation is complete. The new self-fixture parts allow for ease of attaching connectors directly to coplanar waveguide circuit boards and operate with exceptional return loss characteristics, up to 67 GHz.

The items in this product line include: 145-0701-251 2.92mmJack, PCB End Launch, Self-Fixture Design, PCB T0.062″; 147-0731-201 2.4mmJack, PCB End Launch, Self-Fixture Design, PCB T0.062″; 148-0701-231 1.85mmJack, PCB End Launch, Self-Fixture Design, PCB T0.062″;

Inventory is now available from major distributors including Digi-Key, Newark, and Mouser.